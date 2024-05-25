A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) member Blessing Musonza has been dragged to court for allegedly stealing a workmate’s vehicle.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the details of the matter are as follows:
May 25, 2024 | Zim Latest
A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) member Blessing Musonza has been dragged to court for allegedly stealing a workmate’s vehicle.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the details of the matter are as follows:
Share:
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.