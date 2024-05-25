Image- Crime Watch Zimbabwe

A 29-year-old man, Nigel Kunyeya, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs after he was found with cocaine at the State House.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court on Friday that Kunyeya, who hails from Mabelreign, Harare, drove an unregistered black and white Toyota Fortuner to the State House on May 22, 2024, around 0750 hours.

He sought an audience with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to discuss personal problems, the court heard.

Upon exhibiting suspicious behavior, Kunyeya and his vehicle were searched by the police officers manning the gate.

The officers recovered one sachet of cocaine and nine empty sachets with cocaine residue from the right pocket of Kunyeya’s jacket.

No other items of interest were found in the vehicle. Kunyeya and the seized cocaine were taken to CID Drugs Harare for further management.

A preliminary drug field test conducted in Kunyeya’s presence tested positive for cocaine.

The cocaine, weighed in Kunyeya’s presence, recorded a weight of approximately 0.42 grams with a street value of ZiG520.

When asked by Magistrate Dennis Mangosi about his intentions, Kunyeya claimed he only intended to book an appointment on behalf of another person and denied any intention to see the President.

He also stated that the car in question was not his.

Kunyeya is due back in court on May 27.

