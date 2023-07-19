File photo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) released the names of people who died in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Harare-Mutare Road near Mabvuku turn-off on 17/07/23 at around 0530 hours.

The accident claimed four lives, whilst four other people were injured and rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

A Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board hit a pedestrian before veering to the right where it was involved in a head on collision with another Honda Fit vehicle with one passenger on board.

Zwnews