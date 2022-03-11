Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawyer Jeremiah Bamu has on behalf of the party filed urgent application at High Court seeking to overturn Zimbabwe Republic Police ban of their Marondera rally scheduled for Saturday.

ZRP invoked provisions of MOPA by telling CCC that its notification is invalid.

In previous years, ZRP abused provisions of POSA to ban opposition political party activities.

In disapproving CCC Marondera rally, ZRP took issue with its intention to hold a mini-car rally around Rudhaka Stadium prior to an address by the opposition party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Meanwhile, Human rights lawyer Obey Shava has written to ZRP advising them that CCC is now doing away with the mini-car rally aspect.

Zwnews