Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has saluted private newspaper NewsDay for not critising President Emmerson Mnangagwa while in foreign land, Kenya.

Previously, private media houses in Zimbabwe had been blamed for allegedly criticising the President while he would be in foreign lands, questioning his travels and outcomes.

However, Mangwana says this time around the NewsDay reported in national interest.

“Today I am happily sharing the NewsDay without critising them.

“In many countries local media will not attack their National Leader when he/she is in a foreign country because it’s about the National Interest at the end of the day. When it comes to it, tiri tose. Sisonke,” he said.

Zwnews