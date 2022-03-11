POLICE reports indicate that a 40-year man, alleged of tampering with electrical equipment at a ZESA sub-station in the country’s second city of Bulawayo, was this Tuesday killed after he was electrocuted following a fire explosion at the site.

In a statement posted on their official Twitter handle, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said:

The ZRP reports a fire incident which occurred at ZESA sub-station along Khami Road, Bulawayo on 08/03/22 at about 0100 hours, where a man (40) was electrocuted while tampering with ZESA equipment. An explosion was herd at the substation before the suspect cried for help while flames were engulfing the site. The Fire Brigade later extinguished the fire and the suspect was taken to Mpilo Hospital where he later died.

more details to follow….

Zwnews