The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Ruwa are investigating a case of murder in which Nomore Chitupa (33) was found dead in his bed in Damafalls Phase 4, Ruwa on 13/04/24.

The victim had allegedly been assaulted by an unknown suspect at a night club in Damafalls Phase 4, Ruwa on 12/04/23 at round 0130 hours, following an argument over an unknown issue during a beer drinking spree.

The police is therefore calling on snyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

The authorities are on record urging members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and resolve their differences in a friendly manner.

