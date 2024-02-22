President Mnangagwa launches Heritage Based Education 5.0 Book

Image: OPC

This morning, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is officially launching the Heritage Based Education 5.0 Book at the Harare International Conference Center in the capital.

The book is titled “Redefining Zimbabwe’s Education System: ED Mnangagwa’s Vision and Transformational Leadership”.

Apparently, Education 5.0 is the use of new technologies to provide more humanized teaching, with a focus on students’ social and emotional development and solutions that improve life in society.

All social spheres – like work, industry, and health – have come to understand that technology can (and should) be favorable to life.

Zwnews