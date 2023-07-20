The late Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) founder Archbishop Ezekiel Guti’s body will land at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Saturday.

It will be accompanied by his wife Prof Eunor Guti.

His Grand Celebrations to commemorate his life and achievements will be held from 3 to 6 August.

Guti died in South Africa on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 aged 100 years old.

Confirming his death at the time, ZAOGA Executive Chairman Apostle Joseph Guti said Guti served God for eight decades.

“I hereby announce to us the promotion to glory of our great, iconic leader Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti.

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the promotion to great glory of our dearly beloved spiritual father, visionary and iconic leader Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti.

“Our father, the bondservant and apostle of God leader Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti peacefully departed from this world today Wednesday the 5th of July 2023.

