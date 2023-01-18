The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 160 km peg along Harare- Nyamapanda Road on 17th January 2023 at around 1620 hours where one person died on the spot while seven (07) others were seriously injured.

A driver who was driving a Rimbi Tours, Yutong bus due west towards Harare, with 23 passengers on board rammed into the back of a Shacman Tipper which was travelling in the same direction.

The bus driver was trying to overtake the truck whilst being blocked by a Zebra Kiss bus that was travelling in the same direction.

It is clear that the bus drivers were racing and blocking each other along the road. They were openly putting the lives of passengers in danger.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores bus operators to reign in their drivers to ensure that they abide by road rules and regulations.

Operators have a vicarious responsibility to control their drivers and ensure that drivers are not dragged into dangerous and reckless highway races with other buses for passengers.

Drivers are licensed to protect lives on the roads and set good conduct in terms of road safety.

The Police will ensure that the law takes its course on the two bus drivers and the bus companies’ management.