A FORM 3 learner at Loreto High School in Kwekwe District, Midlands Province, sh0cked all and sundry when she delivered a baby in a classroom during a lesson.

The 15-year-old pupil, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, reportedly drew the attention of her classmates when she went into labour.

Teachers and other children reportedly helped to deliver the baby.

Although he could not give finer details, School head – Brother Phillip Mapiravana confirmed the incident.

“It is true she was doing Form 3 at our school. She has since been taken home by her parents in Gweru, that is all I can say for now,” he said.