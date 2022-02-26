Police in Gokwe are now using teargas, a water canon and dogs to disperse the thousands that were at a venue to listen to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa address.

This is being done disregarding the court pronouncement that the rally was legally sanctioned and should go ahead.

Police had previously allowed the rally but later changed mind.

In u-turn, the police said they were understaffed, therefore the rally should not proceed.

However, CCC supporters are still milling around trying to attend the rally.

Zwnews