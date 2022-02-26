Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Kwekwe Central Ward 8 aspiring candidate Milton Kudakwashe Gwamuri has declared that he is ready to trounce Zanu PF candidate Makomborero Mlambo in the impending March 26 by-elections.

The 27-year old Gwamuri, a trained electrician-turned-politician said Ward Eight, which fell vacant following the demise of Kwekwe’s former Deputy Mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa on July 21 last year, is his birthright which he is ready to represent at Town House.

“This Ward is my birthright, and the birthright is my struggle. Time is now ripe that I reclaim what rightfully belongs to us, as citizens, ” Gwamuri told this reporter on the sidelines of Tobaiwa’s memorial service held in Kwekwe’s Amaveni suburb Saturday afternoon. “I am only but a face to the struggle but the cause belongs to all of us. I urge the people of Amaveni and Kwekwe in general to go in their numbers and vote for change, the future and their well-being. We have to restore the dignity of the people which is being treated as largely secondary to the self-serving interests of greedy Zanu PF politicians,” he said.

The memorial service for the late Tobaiwa, who also served as Kwekwe Mayor, was attended by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

The late Tobaiwa is father to aspiring Member of Parliament for Kwekwe Central Constituency, Judith Tobaiwa.

Zwnews