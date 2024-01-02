The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says with reference to social media videos which went viral and showed some young girls drinking beer at a shopping centre in the country, it has established that the place is Juru Growth Point, Murewa.

The ZRP says it has identified and located the six young girls and one boy seen in the video.

“Their parents and guardians have also been located. The Police VFU is now counselling the minors in consultation with relevant Government departments,” said ZRP.

Meanwhile, the police has updated the nation on security situation in the country.

Zwnews