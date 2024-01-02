In a tragic incident at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, a Japan Airlines flight burst into flames following a collision with a coastguard plane on the runway. All passengers on the commercial plane have been successfully evacuated, but unfortunately, five crew members on the smaller aircraft lost their lives.

Preliminary details reveal that the collision occurred when the Japan Airlines flight landed on one of the airport’s runways while the coastguard plane was preparing for takeoff. According to Vice Commander Yoshio Seguchi, the coastguard pilot reported an explosion after the collision.

Transport safety officials are currently scrutinizing communication records between aviation control and the two involved aircraft to understand the sequence of events leading up to the collision.

Japan’s Minister of Land, Transport, and Infrastructure, Tetsuo Saito, provided an update on the situation, expressing concerns about the accident. He confirmed that all 379 people, including crew, on board the Japan Airlines flight, have been safely evacuated. The captain of the coastguard plane managed to escape but sustained injuries.

The root cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing. Efforts are underway to reopen the airport, with officials aiming to resume operations as soon as possible. While the airport closure is impacting relief efforts, particularly for earthquake-affected regions, authorities are working diligently to prevent delays.

In a news conference, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida extended heartfelt condolences for the five lives lost in the tragic collision. He acknowledged the efforts made to evacuate the passengers on the Japan Airlines flight and expressed gratitude for those endeavors.

The injured pilot of the Coast Guard flight, the sole survivor on the smaller plane, was en route to provide humanitarian aid to a region impacted by an earthquake. The investigation continues, with hopes of reopening the airport promptly to minimize disruptions to essential services.