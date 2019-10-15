Police helmets owner Mitchel Chibwe released, No charges

A Harare businessman Michael Chibwe who is the owner of the 210 helmets that were found by Police at Robinson House yesterday was released after a 5 hour meeting with police.

He was not charged for any offence. Chibwe had allegedly bought the helmets from ABC auctions with the intention to start a security company.

Yesterday the ZRP seized MDC headquarters along Nelson Mandela Avenue over the matter on suspicion that the helmets belonged to the country’s main opposition who had a demonstration planned for Monday 14 October.