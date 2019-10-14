ICC lifts Zim cricket suspension

The International Cricket Council(ICC) on Monday afternoon lifted sanctions it had imposed on Zimbabwe Cricket following government interference.

Posting on Twitter, Zimbabwe Cricket said:

BREAKING NEWS: @ICC has lifted @ZimCricketv‘s suspension, restoring all our rights as a Full Member. The decision was made at @ICC board meeting in Dubai on Monday after @ZimCricketv had fully complied with the conditions for reinstatement.

The suspension meant that Zimbabwe was barred from participating in any ICC sanctioned event and was also no longer eligible to receive funds fro the Council.