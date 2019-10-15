Chinhoyi city council discharges sewage into Manyame River

Chinhoyi municipality has admitted to discharging raw sewage into Manyame River, which is a source of domestic water for communities downstream.

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environment and Tourism chair, Concilia Chinanzvavana, chided the municipality over the practice. She said:

What we have here is a disaster upon us, yes you have been penalised by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), but it seems like you are comfortable with paying fines and penalties rather than addressing the huge problem that we have here, part of the money that you got, at least you should have done something than to just divert the effluent right into the river.

Meanwhile, Chinhoyi Town Clerk Maxwell Kaitano revealed that the municipality needs to repair the ZESA transformer for it to be able to pump and treat the sewer.