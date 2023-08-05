Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi

Police have dismissed as ‘untrue’ claims by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the burning of 10 houses in Shurugwi, Midlands province, over the weekend was a result of political violence carried out by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members.

President Mnangagwa told a gathering during the commissioning of the Muchesu Coal Mine in Binga, Matabeleland North province that CCC supporters had burnt the houses adding that he sent police after them.

“We want peace in this country, before, during and after the elections.

“We reject violence.

“I heard CCC burnt houses in Shurugwi yesterday (Sunday).

“We don’t want that. I have instructed the police to track them down.

“They need to tell us who told them to burn the houses, then we also ask those that sent them where they got those instructions from.

“We must reject those parties that cause division and suffering among our people because when someone burns your house they clearly want you to suffer.”

Mnangagwa’s sentiments that CCC had burnt houses was also confirmed by his spokesperson George Charamba.

“The President decried Triple C violence in Shurugwi where six homes were torched.

“The President revealed he has ordered the Police to track down the Triple C culprits who do not seem to want or cherish peace,” said Charamba through one of his ghost Twitter accounts Toedza Zvimwe.

On Sunday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the six arson reports from Hanke in Shurugwi

He said the complainants were not aligned to any political party and that the suspects had already been accounted for.

The villagers had their 10 houses burnt during the night.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has so far arrested Edson Madhuveko and Edwin Madhuveko in connection with this case.

“The suspects were seen running away from the burnt huts scene.”

According to police, the incident in Shurugwi was one of the arson cases reported at the weekend where seven people died.