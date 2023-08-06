Former Zimbabwean Attorney General Johannes Tomana has died.
He was 56.
At times of his death, Tomana was Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
More details later…
Zwnews
Aug 6, 2023 | Zim Latest
Former Zimbabwean Attorney General Johannes Tomana has died.
He was 56.
At times of his death, Tomana was Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
More details later…
Zwnews
Share:
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.