File photo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today in the afternoon in which one person died on the spot whilst ten others were injured.

The accident happened when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with foreign number plates burst a tyre resulting in the vehicle veering off the road before hitting a tree at the 200 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

The body of the victim was taken to St Lukes Hospital mortuary, Lupane for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the police is on record calling on motoring public to exercise extreme caution on the roads.

Zwnews