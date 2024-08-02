The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has refuted reports that the government has banned public gatherings ahead of the forthcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

In a press statement just released, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said such reports are not true.

He however, implored members of the public observe the country’s laws at all times so that order and peace can be maintained.

Meanwhile the Government of Zimbabwe is said to be in panic mode as it fears that protests could erupt before or during the summit.

Security services are said to be on high alert to thwart any protest.

