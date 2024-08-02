President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has commissioned the rebuilt Holy Cross Dam in Chirumanzu District, providing reliable water for irrigation and domestic use.

The dam, supporting local agriculture and benefiting five wards, underscores the Government’s commitment to infrastructure development and food security.

The project highlights efforts to combat climate change and promote socio-economic growth.

Remarks by HE President Mnangagwa:

I am happy that you are all here. It is pleasing to have the Holy Cross Church representatives with us here, we are one.

Bishop Nyandoro, am glad that you are here. It’s not everyday that we have such huge gatherings and have a Bishop among us. Thank you.

You have come in your multitudes. It shows unity.

From here in Chirumhanzu, we have the late Cde Takawira, the Lion of Chirumhanzu. Am sure Cde Takawira and others that fought the liberation struggle are happy that we are still united and building our country as one.

We are here today because of Holy Cross Dam. It was built a long time ago but was later damaged. Minister Rwodzi spoke a lot about the Dam, until I called Mr Goddard and instructed him to assess the Dam and see if it could be refurbished.

He assured me that he could refurbish the Dam; which is what he did.

I do this because today we are free and independent, and by building dams and having these projects, we are honouring those who are no longer with us and thanking them for their sacrifices.

It is my joy and honour to be with you this day, commissioning the Holy-Cross Dam. I know that here in Chirumhanzu, you are one of our party ZANU-PF’s strongholds.

Thank you for standing with the Party.

The unity and hardwork you are showcasing today by building dams and implementing projects is what our late Cdes, Takawira, Mangena, fought for.

