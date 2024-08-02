Four victims of abduction & torture, namely Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi and Vusumuzi Moyo, have arrived at the magistrates courts wearing blood-soaked clothes, limping and visibly in pain.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) whose advocates are assisting them, the four are appearing in court today for their initial remand proceedings.

The four were dragged out of a plane by suspected State agents at the Robert Mugabe International Airport and were reportedly tortured before being handed over to the police.

They were charged with disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41(b) of Criminal Code.

Meanwhile, some diplomatic missions in the country have condemned the torture of the four activists by suspected State agents.

Zwnews