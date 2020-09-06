The police has denied reports that Zimbabwe National Army officers provoked members of the public resulting in the disarming of some soldiers before being shot by two civilians at Chicken Inn, in Chivhu yesterday.

Information going rounds is that the ZNA members enforcing lockdown regulations in Chivhu went on rampage indiscriminately beating up members of the public, resulting in the ‘revenge shooting’ by two civilians after disarming the soldiers.

Meanwhile, soldiers and police officers enforcing coronavirus induced regulations have been accused of beating members of the public for allegedly violating the regulations.

In May this year, some soldiers enforcing lockdown regulations in Chivhu went on rampage and attacked members of the pubic among them, plain clothed police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department for not wearing face masks.

However, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the claims that the attacked soldiers had provoked members of the public are not true.

He added that police has since launched investigations into the matter.

“We have an incident which occurred this afternoon (Saturday) at a police post close to the Chicken Inn food outlet in Chivhu, where two service officers were shot by an unknown assailant.

“A suspect, who is yet to be identified, entered the police post and requested to speak to a service member stationed at the post as part of the teams that are enforcing Covid-19 regulations.”

He said the assailant was accompanied outside by the ZNA officer before returning a short while later.

“It was on their return that the suspect produced a pistol and shot this service member before turning the firearm on another officer and shot him.

“The first service member died on the spot while the second one sustained serious injuries. The suspect then took two service arms from the deceased and the injured servicemen before fleeing the scene. More information on the incident will be released in due course.”

He said police were yet to establish whether the assailant was working alone or had accomplices.

-ZwNews.com/ ZBC