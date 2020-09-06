Harare-born Leicester City forward Admiral Muskwe could wait a bit longer before showcasing his footballing wizardry in the English Premier League after the club revealed that it will be loaning out the 22-year old player ahead of the forthcoming 2020/21 season.

Club manager Brendan Rodgers said the promising forward, who has been with the club since the age of 9, will- together with other youthful players- be loaned out to Championship and League One sides next season.

Muskwe spent the second half of last season at former English League Two side Swindon Town and has lately been training with the 2015 EPL champions- featuring in pre-season friendlies against Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday, last week.

He was one of the 10 Leicester Under-23s players, who were named in the squad for the goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday along with defenders Vontae Daley-Campbell, Darnell Johnson, Josh Knight and Luke Thomas, midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Sidnei Tavares, Khanya Leshabela, and forwards Josh Eppiah and George Hirst.

Albeit the pre-season opportunities for Muskwe, his chances of making a breakthrough into the Leicester first team are slim.

Revealing his future plans with Muskwe and other youthful players he has been impressed with, Rodgers described the Under 23s as a ‘talented young bunch’.

“These guys are not 17, 18, a lot of them are 20 to 22, so they’re at a good age,” he told LCFC TV. “They’ve absolutely been superb since they’ve come in. Their attitude has been great. They’ve shown respect, but they’ve played with no fear and looked to try to impress. There’s one or two like Sidnei who are younger than the others, he’s come in and done very well also,” Rodgers said.

He added:

“They’re a talented young bunch. Some of them will probably end up going out to Championship clubs and League One clubs to continue with their development as well”.

Now boasting of four caps with the Warriors, Muskwe represented the England national team at Under-17 level before switching allegiance to his country of birth at senior level.

His Warriors debut was a 0-1 defeat to Lesotho in a 2017 friendly match.

The Warriors player’s twin sister Adelaide plays for the English Netball Super League side Severn Stars, and was part of Zimbabwe’s netball team which earned plaudits in last year’s World Cup in Liverpool.

private media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews