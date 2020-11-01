The Zimbabwe Republic Police have cleared First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa’s name, in a case she was implicated of having something to do with the attempted smuggling of more than 6kgs of gold by Henrietta Rushwaya.

Rushwaya was recently nabbed at Robert Mugabe International Airport trying to smuggle the gold to Dubai.

Meanwhile, during interrogation one of her accomplices, Gift Karanda implicated the first lady and her son Collins.

Apparently, the first lady distanced herself and her son from the dirty deals and ordered the police to issue a statement clearing her name, unless if they have evidence against her.

Meanwhile, the police have since issued a statement clearing her name saying the claims by Karanda were unfounded and malicious.

The police said after comprehensive investigations it was discovered that Karanda’s claims were not true and meant to defeat the course of justice.

