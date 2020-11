Girl hangs self at boyfriend’s house in Majange, Mucheke, Masvingo at 9pm today.

The Mirror reports that its news crew arrived at the scene before Police arrived.

Police at Chesvingo base were still waiting for a vehicle from Chikato to ferry the body to Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

More details to follow..

-The Mirror

no