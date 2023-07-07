Police have blocked yet another Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally scheduled for Chivi growth point today.

On Wednesday, police in Chiredzi, Masvingo province, banned CCC’s campaign rally and fired teargas canisters to disperse hundreds of party supporters gathered for the event.

Some members of the party were arrested and detained.

While more details on the latest ban are yet to be confirmed, for Wednesday’s ban the police said there was a state function near the venue booked by CCC.

Zwnews