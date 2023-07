The African Christian Council International (ACCI) has written to government requesting that the late Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa ZAOGA Forward in Faith founder Ezekiel Guti be declared a national hero.

In a letter addressed to the Office of the President and Cabinet, ACCI Grand President Johannes Ndanga said according Guti the national hero status would unite the country at the current trying times.

Guti died recently at the age of 100.

Zwnews