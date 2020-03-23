A Tsholotsho man has Mother Luck to thank after his five-year jail term for killing a neighbor who was dating his under-age niece was wholly suspended.

Mthulisi Ncube (38) of Mlotheni area had 5 years imprisonment wholly suspended after Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo ruled that he acted in self defence after he fatally struck Ntobeko Mathunjwa (21) with an iron bar.

Mathunjwa had reportedly hanged up with other villagers to assault Ncube.

The court heard that on 31 August 2019 at 6pm, Ncube, who was carrying a metal bar, went to search Tshuma who they accused of dating their juvenile niece.

Upon being fronted by Ncube and Musawenkosi Sibanda at Makhaza Growth Point, the now deceased Tshuma reportedly fled from the scene.

They reportedly followed him.

He was struck with an iron bar and left bleeding. Mathunjwa, who had already ganged up with other villagers when he was attacked, was then rushed to Tsholotsho district hospital by some villagers.

From Tsholotsho district hospital, he was taken to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo where he died upon admission.

