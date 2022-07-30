The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has barred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Glen-Norah Constituency Wellington Chikombo from holding a by-election victory celebration.

Meanwhile, the main opposition party has lambasted the state over the matter, saying regime in Harare continues to use state institutions as weapons to fight against the citizens.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostalos Siziba says they are approaching the courts over the matter.

“We are in court to challenge the police’s unreasonable action to interfere with our freedom to assemble at a victory rally in Glenorah.

“We are not going to accept our country to have one law for Zanupf & another for the rest of the citizens. We will fight back & assert our rights,” has says.

Zwnews