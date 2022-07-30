The Ximex Mall dealer Tafadzwa Murengwa who shot dead his girlfriend Samantha Dzapata on Friday morning has committed suicide by consuming poison in Harare.

On Friday morning, Boss Pangolin allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend along Simon Mazorodze Road after accusing her of cheating on him with a married man.

He went at large after committing the crime and the police had to flight a notice calling on anyone who had information that could lead to his arrest, to come forward.

However, state run daily newspaper, The Herald reports that Boss Pangolin was discovered in Harare just after midnight today locked in his vehicle after drinking an unknown poisonous substance.

The police is yet to give more information on this latest development.

More details later…