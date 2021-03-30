The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that eight buses which were smuggling various products that include groceries, clothes and various other products were impounded since last week.

According to police authorities, the buses were travelling from Beitbridge to Bulawayo and Harare.

“The ZRP confirms that since last week 8 buses which were travelling from Beitbridge to Bulawayo and Harare have been impounded for smuggling groceries, clothes, electricals and other items into the country,” said the police in a tweet.

“The Police is therefore warning bus operators to avoid being used as a conduit by smugglers who board buses in Beitbridge en-route to various towns or cities in the country. #notosmuggling”.

Zwnews