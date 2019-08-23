Police arrest protesting teachers, Union lawyer Coltart assaulted

HARARE: Police have arrested Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe(ARTUZ) president, Obert Masaraure and lawyer Doug Coltart. Teachers were at the offices of the Ministry of Finance where they were protesting against the depreciation of their salaries due to soaring inflation.

ARTUZ announced this week that the payday, 23 August, should be a day for mourning the “death” of their paltry salaries. Protesters had to wear black as is the norm for all funerals.

Zimbabwe police have reportedly assaulted lawyer Doug Coltart whilst arresting him for participating in a teachers’ protest over paltry salaries.

Teachers were protesting in front of the Finance Ministry offices on Friday 23 August, 2019 (today).

ARTUZ was presenting its petition at the Finance offices.