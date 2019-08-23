BREAKING: Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF militia murders man in Kwekwe

Ruthless Zanu PF youths from President Mnangagwa’s hometown in Kwekwe have reportedly killed a man at the vicinity of the Mbizo constituency offices.

The suspects who are known Zanu PF youths have since been arrested and are currently being taken to Kwekwe Central police.

Reports from Kwekwe state that the deceased’s body is still currently on the site of the murder. He is believed to be a supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change(MDC).

Murder cases by the gang is not something new in Kwekwe as the militia is reported to be working in cahoots with Zanu PF top officials whom they help to protect their interests in gold mining claims.

Several reports of murder have been laid at police over the gang in the past years, but to no avail.

The main opposition MDC says the Kwekwe murder incident is politically-motivated.

Mbizo MP Chikwinya said “known Zanu PF youths” occupying his office nearby and now using it as a “terrror base” have been arrested.

