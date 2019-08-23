ED ally’s house ransacked, Fears abduction by state agents

HARARE: Former political ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Daniel Shumba, has made sensational allegations that he has intelligence that the government wants to abduct and torture him.

Shumba who contested presidential elections under the ticket of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in 2018 claimed that he is being targeted for speaking out against the evils being perpetrated by the Zanu-PF regime.

Writing from the US Shumba said:

State Agents continue to search for me at my house in Harare and have circulated my name across all borders for abduction upon arrival in Zimbabwe. Am being victimized for speaking against the ills being perpetrated by the Zanu PF regime. The truth shall set us free. …You only arrest if have a charge or a court warrant of arrest. Anything else is illegal and mere victimization. It is abduction!…I’ve been tipped off by reliable people in the system.