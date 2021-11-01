The Zimbabwe Republic Police ( ZRP) reminds members of the public that COVID-19 safety regulations are still in force.

Police say as at 31 October 2021, a total of 1 225 225 people were arrested for various offences related to COVID-19 since 30 March 2020.

On 31 October 2021 alone, 2934 people were arrested for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

Meanwhile, ZRP is also urging all departing and returning residents to use designated and authorised ports of entry and exit into the country.

The police say a total of 61 872 people were arrested during an operation ‘No To Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/ Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe’.

And on 31/10/21, 362 people were arrested for various offences including smuggling, illegal border crossing, illegal vending, touting, and failure to comply with COVID-19 regulations among other offences.

Zwnews