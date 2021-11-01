Redcliff businessman Madron Matiza has expressed his loyalty towards state security minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube, describing the cabinet minister who is also Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s blue-eyed boy as his ‘political Godfather’ and role model.

Matiza, who is also the Director for Join Africa Business Network (JABN), praised Minister Mudha on the sidelines of the just-ended Gokwe Expo for his ‘pivotal role in making sure that Gokwe South district rises from being a marginalised rural community to a developed area through infrastructural developments’.

“To me, Mudhara Mudha is not only my father- he is my role model and political Godfather. I was born in Zanu PF and I have always modelled my political career in the same fashion that this great man has risen to become one of the most influential political figures of our time. When I thought of coming up with this expo, one person who was in my mind is the state security minister. I think you will need to visit Gokwe South to see the developments that have been taking place in that part of the Midlands Province,” he said.

“For a very long time, he has been passionately working towards the betterment of the lives of the people from Gokwe and I believe that it was for this reason that our First Secretary and party leader President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa saw it fit to appoint Comrade Mudha a Minister in his cabinet. Some of the virtues that I have taken from the Minister are loyalty, hardwork and commitment to the ideals of the revolutionary party. Believe me, you, Loyalty is indeed royalty,” said Matiza.

Minister Owen Ncube

Added Matiza:

“Gokwe has tremendously benefitted from the able leadership of President Mnangagwa and Minister Ncube. The footprints that Minister Mudha will leave as a political leader are indelible and Gokwe Expo owes its birth to my political godfather”.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Gokwe Expo ended on a high note yesterday with the holding of Miss Gokwe beauty pagaent that was highly subscribed.

Zwnews