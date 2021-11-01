Redcliff businessman Madron Matiza has expressed his loyalty towards state security minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube, describing the cabinet minister who is also Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s blue-eyed boy as his ‘political Godfather’ and role model.

Matiza, who is also the Director for Join Africa Business Network (JABN), praised Minister Mudha on the sidelines of the just-ended Gokwe Expo for his ‘pivotal role in making sure that Gokwe South district rises from being a marginalised rural community to a developed area through infrastructural developments’.

“To me, Mudhara Mudha is not only my father- he is my role model and political Godfather. I was born in Zanu PF and I have always modelled my political career in the same fashion that this great man has risen to become one of the most influential political figures of our time. When I thought of coming up with this expo, one person who was in my mind is the state security minister. I think you will need to visit Gokwe South to see the developments that have been taking place in that part of the Midlands Province,” he said. “For a very long time, he has been passionately working towards the betterment of the lives of the people from Gokwe and I believe that it was for this reason that our First Secretary and party leader President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa saw it fit to appoint Comrade Mudha a Minister in his cabinet. Some of the virtues that I have taken from the Minister are loyalty, hardwork and commitment to the ideals of the revolutionary party. Believe me, you, Loyalty is indeed royalty,” said Matiza.

Added Matiza:

“Gokwe has tremendously benefitted from the able leadership of President Mnangagwa and Minister Ncube. The footprints that Minister Mudha will leave as a political leader are indelible and Gokwe Expo owes its birth to my political godfather”.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Gokwe Expo ended on a high note yesterday with the holding of Miss Gokwe beauty pagaent that was highly subscribed.

Zwnews