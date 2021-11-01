Zambia, UK relations cordial- President Hichilema

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema who is in the United Kingdom to attend the COP26 Climate change Summit says his country enjoys cordial relations with the host.

Hichilema among the Heads of States including President Emmerson Mnangagwa who are attending the meeting.

Unlike Zambia, Zimbabwe enjoys a frosty relationship with the UK, President Mnangagwa has since became the first Zimbabwean leader to officially visit the UK in 25 years.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

We had a brief conversation with the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson upon our arrival at the Glasgow, Scotland World Leaders summit on climate change earlier today.

We are optimistic that Zambia and UK will continue to support each other in key areas of good governance, economy, trade and investment including education and health.

Other than the history the two Nations share, Zambia and UK will endeavour to promote peace and unity for development.

May God bless the two nations.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.

