Police arrest journalist on duty at ZCTU planned demo

Police in Harare yesterday locked a New Zimbabwe reporter who was on duty covering Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions planned demonstration against price hikes.

Young Journalists Association (YOJA) Secretary General Philemon Jambaya issued a statement over the issue.

“Leopold Munhende has been locked inside Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Harare headquarters by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) where he was on assignment covering today’s planned demonstration by the Congress.”

“We call on the ZRP to respect journalists during the course of their duties.

“We call on the Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and those in charge of police operations to reign in their subordinates and direct them to respect basic human rights.”

However, details are still sketchy to ascertain whether Munhende was assaulted or harassed by the law enforcement agents.