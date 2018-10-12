Fake Bond Notes, US Dollars flood Zimbabwe market

Fake Bond Notes and a few American dollars have hit the Zimbabwean market with fraudsters targeting grocery shops where they are hoarding stuff.

The thugs are also targeting long distance foreign trucks.

A service station employee in one of Harare’s fuelling stations was left counting losses after being botched about $130 fake bond notes.

“I was duped by three men who were driving a Mercedes Benz after they told me to fill their tank.

“The transaction went on well only to realise that l was duped after l surrendered the money to my boss,” said Tatenda Mwanza

A Zambian driver Mr Amidu James said they set a trap of a conman targeting trucks along Harare-Chirundu highway.

“There is a Zimbabwean national who speaks Nyanja and is in a habit of trying to assist Zambian truck drivers exchange money, but we realised that he was mixing half money with fake bond notes. About 12 drivers have fallen prey to his tricks,” he said.

Police intelligence is alert setting traps across the country to try to bring to book the culprits.