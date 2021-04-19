ZRP police has confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the horrific murder of two Grade 1 pupils which occurred in Nyanga last week.

59-year-old Solomon Munyama and Passmore Kumbirai, aged 23, were arrested for the murder of Dilan and Melissa Benza of Sambaza Village, in Nyanga.

The two children were both aged 7.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed that the two had been arrested for the murder which occurred on Tuesday last week. Officers have also recovered a blood-stained hoe from the home of one of the suspects.

The police spokesperson said:

Police in Mutasa arrested two men (23 and 59), in connection with two cases of murder which occurred at Sambaza Village, Mutasa, on 14/04/21, where two minors were found dead in a disused toilet pit. Clothes and a small hoe with suspected bloodstains were recovered from the suspects’ homes. Investigations are in progress.

The two suspects are expected to appear in court soon.