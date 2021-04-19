The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) says with immediate effect all residents of border towns are going to be prioritised for vaccination, as the programme gathers momentum in making sure that every citizen who wishes is protected.

MoHCC says the following towns are among the top on the priority list, Beitbridge (26 000), Kariba (15 000), Mutare (126 531), Plumtree (25 000), Chirundu (2 057), and Nyamapanda (3 240).

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 update as at 18 April 2021, the country had 37 751 confirmed cases, including 35 019 recoveries and 1553 deaths.

And as of yesterday, a total of 278 583 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apparently, in his Independence Day message to the nation, President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged fellow Zimbabweans not to be complacent, but continue adhering to health protocols.

