Pokello Nare set to tie the knot soon

The queen of swag, Pokello Nare seems to be searching high and low for a wedding dress as plans are reportedly afoot for her to tie the knot again.

Barely six months after “confirming” the end of her two-year marriage to Ghanaian Elikem, Pokello seems to be moving on with her life at breakneck speed. When the couple broke up, they had a son, Tristan.

In March she posted pictures of her new beau, Ronald Muzambe on her Instagram @queenofswaggerofficialpage account validating months of speculation that she had parted ways with her former Big Brother housemate, Elikem.

Showing off a capped sleeved sweetheart neckline bridal dress to her 300k followers she said she was in search of a wedding dress as she showed off an elegant white gown.

“I’m currently shopping for a wedding dress.”

In the same caption she even quoted 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 challenging women to replace the word love with their man’s name.