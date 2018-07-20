NO ghost, dead voters; Chigumba prints final voters roll

HARARE: The 2018 voters’ roll has been printed and does not have double registrations, nor dead or ghost voters, as it was specifically compiled to address the flaws of the 2013 voters’ roll, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chair Justice Priscilla Chigumba has said.

In a statement released yesterday, Justice Chigumba said: “The Commission would be pleased to receive a list of these dead voters for further investigation”, while failure to prove such claims would mean the allegations are false.

Justice Chigumba said the Commission would not deny voters with similar names and dates of birth their right to vote simply because of allegations that they were “ghosts”.

She said the Commission was willing to provide evidence proving that these were “unique individuals with unique photographs and fingerprints.”

The final voters’ roll has demographic details of the voter such as the first name, surname, date of birth, ID number and a photograph of the voter appear on the roll. state media