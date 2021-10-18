Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema says people should only kneel before God and not before other men, not even before a President.

While taking part during the National Day of Prayer, someone among the guests approached him and knelt down, but Hichilema was quick to correct him saying people should only kneel before God.

“Please take a seat. We only kneel before God,” he told him showing him a seat.

Some people believe kneeling is a sign of respect and humility, but Hichilema thinks otherwise.

Meanwhile, is common seeing people kneeling before other men like Prophets and Presidents.

At some instances some Patriotic Front officials could be seen kneeling before Lungu.

