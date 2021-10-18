In a positive development that could see a rise in the number of female gospel artists from Kwekwe town, 21-year old Samantha Mlambo, who is known in local circles as Sammy Tee is working on a project that will see upcoming artists from the Midlands town and its surrounding environs benefitting.

A devout member of the Evangelical Church, the Kariba-born budding music promoter told this publication that she wanted to use her Sammy Tee Studios to ‘encourage morale values of the Girl child by exclusively supporting female gospel artists’ from Kwekwe, where she is currently based.

“There has been a lot of concentration on secular music in the country- including by females. In the past, the gospel music industry was bloated nana amai and names such as Mercy Mutsvene, Mai Charamba, Olinda Maruwa, Fungisai and many others come to the mind,” said Sammy Tee.

“It is quite saddening that this culture of increased women involvement in gospel music is fast becoming a thing of the past. So, l have been engaging a number of personalities who include established gospel artists, pastors and other artists who are not necessarily in the gospel music industry,” she said.

The former Nyamhunga High School student said it was important for girls to have more focus on their moral values for the society to be a better place for everyone.

Mlambo attributed the success she has so far made in the promotion of artists to her mother, Dudzai Magombo and sister, Barbara Kahama.

Added Sammy Tee:

“Moral decadence has been on the rise with most of our girls now exposed to all societal ills such as prostitution, unprotected sex and even drug and alcohol abuse. We will definitely work hard to ensure that Kwekwe in particular, and Zimbabwe, in general, will have a crime-free society that has women of virtue: women who are prepared to stand up and be counted in terms of moral values”.

Zwnews