CHALANE UPDATE: Heavy rains, strong winds expected in the next six hours

The Meteorological Services Department has advised that heavy rains and strong winds are expected in some parts of Manicaland and Mashonaland East.

The Topical Depression Chalane is however expected to fade within the next 28 hours.

In a recent update, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) urged the public to be on alert during the next six hours.