Image credit: Kenyans.co.ke

The mother of Kenya’s President elect, Sarah Samoei has called on her son William Ruto to embrace everyone even those who did not vote for him.

She thanked the people of Kenya for voting for her son, saying prayers alone could not have been enough.

Her comments came after the Supreme Court upheld her son’s win as announced by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission recently.

Veteran opposition Raila Odinga had disputed Ruto’s win and approached the courts.

Apparently, in Zimbabwe the story of sidelining perceived political opponents is an order of the day.

While President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is on record saying he doesn’t want to leave anyone behind in terms of development.

His party is accused of using traditional leaders to sideline opposition parties members.

It is reported that during food or agricultural inputs distribution programs, perceived political opponents are not given.

Zwnews